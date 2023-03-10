How to Watch the TCU vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners (24-5) and the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (8-22) square off in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium. Gametime is at 6:00 PM.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
TCU vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs put up 15.9 fewer points per game (59.5) than the Sooners give up to opponents (75.4).
- Oklahoma has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.5 points.
- The 85.2 points per game the Sooners record are 17.2 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (68.0).
- Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.
- TCU is 7-20 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.
- The Sooners are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Horned Frogs allow to opponents (46.6%).
- The Horned Frogs shoot 32.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Sooners concede.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 66-49
|United Supermarkets Arena
|3/4/2023
|Kansas
|L 84-61
|Schollmaier Arena
|3/9/2023
|Kansas
|W 57-52
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/10/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
