How to Watch the Texas vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8) will square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (17-15) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 2:30 PM.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Texas vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 13.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.9).
- When it scores more than 57.9 points, Kansas State is 16-10.
- Texas' record is 23-6 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The 74.8 points per game the Longhorns average are 6.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
- Texas is 17-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- Kansas State is 12-4 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 45.0% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|W 67-45
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/27/2023
|Baylor
|L 63-54
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 80-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
