The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) will take the court in C-USA Tournament against the No. 4 seed UTEP Miners (20-10). The teams will face off Friday at 5:30 PM live on ESPN+.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Miners put up 12.9 more points per game (68.9) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56).
  • UTEP has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 56 points.
  • Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The 73.8 points per game the Lady Raiders put up are 10.2 more points than the Miners allow (63.6).
  • Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 63.6 points.
  • UTEP has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • This year the Lady Raiders are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Miners concede.
  • The Miners make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTEP Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 62-59 E. A. Diddle Arena
3/4/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 72-68 Murphy Athletic Center
3/9/2023 Louisiana Tech W 64-54 Ford Center at The Star
3/10/2023 Middle Tennessee - Ford Center at The Star

