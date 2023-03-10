UTSA vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (18-12) versus the UTSA Roadrunners (13-18) at Ford Center at The Star is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-66 in favor of Western Kentucky. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Roadrunners' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 62-54 win over Rice.
UTSA vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTSA vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTSA 66
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- The Roadrunners took down the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders in a 58-53 win on February 4, which was their signature victory of the season.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-53 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 4
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 85) on February 16
- 62-54 over Rice (No. 85) on March 9
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (posting 65.1 points per game, 180th in college basketball, while giving up 67.2 per outing, 250th in college basketball) and have a -66 scoring differential.
- In conference play, UTSA is putting up fewer points (64.7 per game) than it is overall (65.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Roadrunners average 67.9 points per game. On the road, they average 63.8.
- In 2022-23 UTSA is conceding 6.4 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (70.2).
- While the Roadrunners are posting 65.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 68.1 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.