Sunday's game features the Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) matching up at Municipal Auditorium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Longhorns came out on top in their last matchup 64-57 against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 69, Iowa State 67

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns took down the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners in a 67-45 win on February 25, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Longhorns have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on January 15

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 35) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights