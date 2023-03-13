The Dallas Stars (36-17-13), winners of four straight road games, visit the Seattle Kraken (37-22-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-125) Kraken (+105) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 28 of their 45 games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.2%).

Dallas has a record of 25-13 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (65.8% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 32 of 66 games this season.

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 226 (8th) Goals 232 (5th) 175 (6th) Goals Allowed 208 (16th) 46 (15th) Power Play Goals 39 (21st) 35 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (23rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

Eight of Dallas' last 10 games went over.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 2.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 226 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 175 goals to rank sixth.

The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +51 this season.

