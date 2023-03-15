Wednesday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Fighting Illini head into this game on the heels of a 73-58 loss to Maryland on Friday.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini beat the No. 2-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 90-86, on January 1, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Fighting Illini have three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Illinois has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 23 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 91-90 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 200th in college basketball) and have a +337 scoring differential overall.

Illinois is posting 72.7 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.9).

The Fighting Illini are scoring 79.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 72.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Illinois is allowing 63.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 67.4.

The Fighting Illini have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 71.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.8 points fewer than the 75.9 they've scored this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights