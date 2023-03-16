A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) take the court against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest starts at 9:20 PM, on TNT.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Houston has compiled an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 34 games have hit the over.

Northern Kentucky has covered 14 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Norse games have hit the over 12 out of 32 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 79th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.