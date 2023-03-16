The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars (31-3) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) at 9:20 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Norse's Marques Warrick are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Houston vs. Northern Kentucky

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: TNT

Houston's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Houston lost to Memphis 75-65. With 16 points, Jamal Shead was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Shead 16 0 4 2 0 2 Jarace Walker 13 3 1 2 3 2 J'wan Roberts 12 20 3 1 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on the Cougars with 17.1 points per contest and 3.2 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.

J'wan Roberts is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also posts 10.4 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Shead puts up a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Tramon Mark is posting 9.7 points, 1.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)