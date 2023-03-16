How to Watch Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TNT
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Norse allow to opponents.
- Houston has a 24-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 12th.
- The 75 points per game the Cougars put up are 11.4 more points than the Norse allow (63.6).
- Houston has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 63.6 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Houston is posting 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it is in away games (75.6).
- The Cougars give up 54.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
- Houston is averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 5.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|East Carolina
|W 60-46
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 69-48
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Memphis
|L 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/16/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
