When the Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) play in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Isaac Mushila will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Texas A&M-CC's Last Game

Texas A&M-CC won its previous game versus Southeast Missouri State, 75-71, on Tuesday. Jalen Jackson was its top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Jackson 22 6 2 1 0 0 Isaac Mushila 15 12 0 0 0 0 Ross Williams 13 3 2 0 0 2

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Mushila is the Islanders' top rebounder (9.7 per game), and he produces 14.4 points and 1.2 assists.

Terrion Murdix is the Islanders' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he produces 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Trey Tennyson is posting team highs in points (15.6 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is producing 2.3 rebounds, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Islanders receive 7.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Jackson.

Ross Williams gives the Islanders 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Texas A&M-CC Top Performers (Last 10 Games)