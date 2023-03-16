The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) are set to meet in their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 9:55 PM on TBS. Texas A&M is a 2.5-point favorite in this contest. Here's everything you need to know about this Midwest Region matchup as you fill out your brackets. The matchup has an over/under set at 134.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -2.5 134.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over 134.5 combined points in 19 of 32 games this season.

The average total in Texas A&M's games this year is 139.4, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Aggies have gone 22-10-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 22, or 88%, of those games.

This season, Texas A&M has won 20 of its 23 games, or 87%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 19 59.4% 73.2 145.5 66.2 134.6 138.9 Penn State 19 61.3% 72.3 145.5 68.4 134.6 137.2

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

Texas A&M has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Three of Aggies' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The 73.2 points per game the Aggies put up are only 4.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (68.4).

Texas A&M is 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-10-0 17-6 15-17-0 Penn State 19-12-0 9-3 18-13-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M Penn State 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

