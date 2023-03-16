The Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the Colgate Raiders (26-8) are set to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a start time of 7:25 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Marcus Carr and Tucker Richardson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Colgate

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its most recent game against Kansas, 76-56, on Saturday. Dylan Disu led the way with 18 points, plus six boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 18 6 2 1 0 0 Jabari Rice 17 2 3 1 0 0 Marcus Carr 17 3 3 0 0 1

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen averages a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 10.5 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Jabari Rice posts 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter is putting up 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Disu posts 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)