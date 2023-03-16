Texas Tech vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-14) against the UTEP Miners (20-11) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Red Raiders suffered a 79-69 loss to Kansas State.
Texas Tech vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 71, UTEP 64
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders' best win of the season came in a 68-64 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on January 18.
- The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 22) on November 25
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16
- 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on February 22
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 74) on January 14
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball and are giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 263rd in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Texas Tech scores fewer points per game (67.7) than its overall average (69.3).
- The Red Raiders are posting 70.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 65.8 points per contest.
- Texas Tech cedes 64.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.4 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
