Thursday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-14) against the UTEP Miners (20-11) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Miners' most recent game on Friday ended in a 68-62 loss to Middle Tennessee.

UTEP vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

UTEP vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 71, UTEP 64

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners' best victory of the season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings. The Miners captured the 65-62 home win on February 2.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 22) on February 2

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 18

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 7

64-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on March 9

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 148) on November 19

UTEP Performance Insights