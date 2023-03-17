The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 1:30 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline UCSB Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-10.5) 144.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-11) 144.5 -625 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Baylor (-10.5) 144 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends

  • Baylor is 16-15-1 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Bears' 32 games have gone over the point total.
  • UCSB has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
  • A total of 19 Gauchos games this season have hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is 10th-best in the country. It is far below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Bears have had the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +2000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

