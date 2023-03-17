How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded UCSB Gauchos (27-7) take the court against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 1:30 PM.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gauchos have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Baylor has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 302nd.
- The Bears score 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos allow (65.6).
- Baylor has an 18-6 record when putting up more than 65.6 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor posts 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 71.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.
- The Bears are surrendering 66.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (75.9).
- When playing at home, Baylor is averaging one more treys per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 74-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/4/2023
|Iowa State
|L 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa State
|L 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Ball Arena
