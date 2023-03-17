The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) will meet on Friday at 1:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Baylor is a 10.5-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 3-14 matchup in the South Region bracket. The point total is 141.5 in the matchup.

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -10.5 141.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in 20 of 30 games this season.

The average point total in Baylor's games this year is 147.4, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor has won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Baylor has been at least a -600 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for Baylor.

Baylor vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 20 66.7% 77.2 149.4 70.3 135.9 145.4 UCSB 11 36.7% 72.2 149.4 65.6 135.9 132.7

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of Bears' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The 77.2 points per game the Bears record are 11.6 more points than the Gauchos give up (65.6).

Baylor is 15-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 16-14-0 4-2 17-13-0 UCSB 18-12-0 0-0 18-12-0

Baylor vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits

Baylor UCSB 14-3 Home Record 12-3 5-5 Away Record 10-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

