The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and the No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) square off on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 4:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 62.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 87.5 points per game, 33 more points than the 54.5 the Lions give up.

When Iowa totals more than 54.5 points, it is 23-6.

SE Louisiana is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 87.5 points.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions give up.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center 3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center 3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center 3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

SE Louisiana Schedule