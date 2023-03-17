How to Watch the Maryland vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 Maryland Terrapins (25-6) play the No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 2:30 PM.
Maryland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
Maryland vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders' 61.8 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.9 points, Holy Cross is 3-1.
- Maryland's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.8 points.
- The Terrapins average 24.2 more points per game (79) than the Crusaders give up (54.8).
- Maryland is 24-5 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
- Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when allowing fewer than 79 points.
- The Terrapins shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders allow defensively.
- The Crusaders shoot 52.3% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins concede.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 76-74
|Value City Arena
|3/3/2023
|Illinois
|W 73-58
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Iowa
|L 89-84
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Xfinity Center
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|American
|W 73-44
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/9/2023
|Lehigh
|W 71-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 66-61
|Case Gym
|3/17/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
