The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on March 17, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled a 15-29 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.0% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 111.9 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 111.9 points, San Antonio is 13-22.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs put up 113.8 points per game, 2.7 more than on the road (111.1). Defensively they concede 120.2 points per game at home, 3.9 less than away (124.1).

San Antonio concedes 120.2 points per game at home, and 124.1 on the road.

The Spurs collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (27.5) than away (26.4).

Spurs Injuries