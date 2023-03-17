An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 10:05 PM, on truTV.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 142.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings TCU (-5) 142 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet TCU (-4.5) 142 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • TCU is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Horned Frogs' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Arizona State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Sun Devils' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • TCU is 20th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).
  • The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have decreased from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 71st-biggest change among all teams.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.