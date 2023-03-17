The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) meet on Friday at 10:05 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.0% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils rank 107th.

The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.9).

TCU is 18-4 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively TCU has fared better at home this year, posting 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.

The Horned Frogs give up 63.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

At home, TCU is making 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than in road games (5.0). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).

TCU Schedule