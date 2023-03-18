Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 18.

In their last game on Friday, the Bears suffered a 74-63 loss to Iowa State.

Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears took down the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 75-70, on November 26.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1

Baylor Performance Insights