Saturday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (19-12) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Baylor. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bears suffered a 74-63 loss to Iowa State.

Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win of the season came in a 75-70 victory versus the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.

The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 39) on February 1

Baylor Performance Insights