The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-5.5) 132 -250 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games have hit the over.
  • Auburn has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • A total of 20 Tigers games this year have gone over the point total.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +450
  • Houston is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (third-best).
  • The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +450, Houston has been given an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

