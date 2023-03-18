The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, starting at 7:10 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has covered 18 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 35 times this season.

Auburn is 16-16-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 20 out of the Tigers' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +475

+475 Houston's national championship odds (+475) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only third-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 81st-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +475.

Houston has a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

