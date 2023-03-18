Houston vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|132.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|132
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-240
|+190
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Houston has compiled an 18-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Auburn has compiled a 16-16-1 record against the spread this year.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total 20 out of 33 times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +475
- Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (second-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (third-best).
- The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +475, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 17.4%.
