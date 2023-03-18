The Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers are set to square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a tip-off time of 7:10 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Marcus Sasser and Johni Broome are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Houston's Last Game

Houston won its most recent game against Northern Kentucky, 63-52, on Thursday. Jarace Walker starred with 16 points, plus six boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces his squad in points per game (16.7), and also puts up 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead averages a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker is putting up 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Tramon Mark puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)