The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) square off in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket when they meet on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, beginning at 7:10 PM. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 131.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 131.5 points 18 times.

Houston has had an average of 131.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Cougars have compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread.

This season, Houston has won 25 out of the 28 games, or 89.3%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 27 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 9-1 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total four times.

The 74.7 points per game the Cougars average are 7.4 more points than the Tigers give up (67.3).

Houston has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 25-0 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

