Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) clashing at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-54 win for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.
Their last time out, the Hoosiers lost 79-75 to Ohio State on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers captured their signature win of the season on February 9, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 87-78.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).
- Indiana has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles defeated the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-63 win on November 7 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 25
- 79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers average 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (117th in college basketball). They have a +575 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game.
- Indiana is scoring 78.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 3 fewer points per game than its season average (81.5).
- The Hoosiers are averaging 82.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Indiana has been better at home this year, allowing 56.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Hoosiers have been racking up 81.2 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 69.4 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and allowing 62.6 per outing, 127th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Tennessee Tech is averaging more points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Golden Eagles are scoring 74 points per game, nine more than they are averaging on the road (65).
- At home, Tennessee Tech allows 61 points per game. On the road, it allows 65.1.
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles are putting up 71.5 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average (69.4).
