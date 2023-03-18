How to Watch the Stars vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (31-24-14) will host the Dallas Stars (37-19-13) on Saturday, with the Flames coming off a victory and the Stars off a loss.
You can watch to see the match unfold as the Stars attempt to knock off the Flames.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/6/2023
|Stars
|Flames
|5-4 CGY
|1/14/2023
|Stars
|Flames
|6-5 CGY
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 186 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
- The Stars' 234 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|69
|39
|46
|85
|53
|52
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|69
|29
|36
|65
|36
|46
|59.8%
|Roope Hintz
|61
|32
|30
|62
|32
|21
|51.6%
|Joe Pavelski
|69
|18
|43
|61
|44
|28
|53.1%
|Miro Heiskanen
|66
|10
|47
|57
|49
|43
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 13th in goals against, allowing 207 total goals (three per game) in league play.
- The Flames rank 18th in the league with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|69
|28
|32
|60
|30
|30
|50%
|Elias Lindholm
|67
|19
|38
|57
|27
|35
|56.8%
|Nazem Kadri
|69
|21
|28
|49
|43
|31
|47.6%
|Mikael Backlund
|69
|17
|29
|46
|38
|50
|51.7%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|66
|14
|31
|45
|50
|33
|33.3%
