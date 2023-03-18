Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) at Moody Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-53 and heavily favors Texas to secure the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Longhorns suffered a 61-51 loss to Iowa State.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns picked up their best win of the season on January 25, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.

The Longhorns have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights