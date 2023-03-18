Saturday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) squaring off at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-53 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

Last time out, the Longhorns lost 61-51 to Iowa State on Sunday.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25, the Longhorns captured their signature win of the season, a 78-58 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Longhorns are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 35) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights