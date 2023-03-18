Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 61-51 loss to Iowa State in their last outing on Sunday.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns picked up their best win of the season on January 25, when they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.

The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).

Texas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 35) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights