Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Longhorns fell in their last game 61-51 against Iowa State on Sunday.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.

The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights