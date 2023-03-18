A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) play against the No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) on Saturday at Moody Center. The contest starts at 10:00 PM.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates put up an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

East Carolina is 19-2 when it scores more than 57.5 points.

Texas has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.

The Longhorns score 73.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 56 the Lady Pirates give up.

When Texas totals more than 56 points, it is 23-7.

East Carolina has a 19-9 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

The Longhorns are making 44% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates concede to opponents (38%).

The Lady Pirates make 29.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

