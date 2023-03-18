The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 7:45 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Penn State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 Texas is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1300.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

