The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 139.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Longhorns games have gone over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Penn State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.

Nittany Lions games have hit the over 20 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1200.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1200 moneyline odds, is 7.7%.

