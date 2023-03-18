Texas vs. Penn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Texas is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under in the matchup is 139.5.
Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-5.5
|139.5
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in 19 of 33 games this season.
- Texas has an average point total of 145.1 in its matchups this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Longhorns are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Texas has won 19 out of the 22 games, or 86.4%, in which it has been favored.
- Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.
Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|19
|57.6%
|77.9
|150.3
|67.2
|135.3
|141.9
|Penn State
|17
|53.1%
|72.4
|150.3
|68.1
|135.3
|137.2
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- The Longhorns put up 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions allow.
- When Texas scores more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|17-16-0
|8-9
|15-18-0
|Penn State
|20-12-0
|3-2
|18-14-0
Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Penn State
|17-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.9
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.4
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
