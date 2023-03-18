The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Texas is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under in the matchup is 139.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 139.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in 19 of 33 games this season.

Texas has an average point total of 145.1 in its matchups this year, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns are 17-16-0 ATS this season.

This season, Texas has won 19 out of the 22 games, or 86.4%, in which it has been favored.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 17 53.1% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

The Longhorns put up 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions allow.

When Texas scores more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

