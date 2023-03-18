The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are favored by 5.5 points against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-10 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 138.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 total points.

The average point total in Texas' contests this year is 145.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 21 63.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 18 56.2% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).

Texas is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

