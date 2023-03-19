Baylor vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) and the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) will play in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-1.5)
|146.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-1)
|146.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Baylor has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- Bears games have hit the over 17 out of 33 times this season.
- Creighton is 15-17-0 ATS this year.
- So far this year, 13 out of the Bluejays' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Baylor is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (12th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 77th-biggest change.
- With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- The Bluejays' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.