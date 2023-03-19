Sunday's contest at Ball Arena has the Baylor Bears (23-10) matching up with the Creighton Bluejays (22-12) at 7:10 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 victory for Baylor, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Baylor. The total is currently listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -115, Creighton -105

Baylor vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Baylor is 17-14-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 14-15-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 17-14-0 and the Bluejays are 12-17-0. The two teams score an average of 153.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball while giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 167th in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential overall.

Baylor prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is pulling down 30.1 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29 per contest.

Baylor knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (6.8).

The Bears rank 26th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 158th in college basketball defensively with 90.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Baylor forces 12.9 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (188th in college basketball action).

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 76.5 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (127th in college basketball). They have a +278 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.

Creighton connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 33.9%.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 10.9 (83rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

