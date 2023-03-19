Top Baylor Players to Watch vs. Creighton - Second Round
When the Creighton Bluejays and Baylor Bears match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Adam Flagler will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Baylor's Last Game
Baylor was victorious in its most recent game versus UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler starred with 18 points, plus one rebound and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|LJ Cryer
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Lohner
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Baylor Players to Watch
Keyonte George is putting up team highs in points (15.6 per game) and assists (2.8). And he is producing 4.2 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.
Jalen Bridges is the Bears' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he delivers 10.2 points and 1.1 assists.
LJ Cryer is averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
The Bears receive 5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Flo Thamba.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.6
|2.5
|4.2
|1
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|10.5
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.9
|1.4
|LJ Cryer
|14.9
|1.9
|2
|0.3
|0
|3
|Keyonte George
|10.3
|3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1.9
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.3
|5.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
