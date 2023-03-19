Baylor vs. Creighton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM on TBS. Baylor has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-1.5
|145.5
Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- The Bears' ATS record is 17-14-0 this season.
- This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.
- Creighton is 14-15-0 ATS this year.
- This year, the Bluejays have won three of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Creighton has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|18
|58.1%
|77.1
|153.6
|69.8
|138.1
|145.3
|Creighton
|13
|44.8%
|76.5
|153.6
|68.3
|138.1
|145.4
Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends
- Baylor has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bears have hit the over five times.
- Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Bluejays have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- The 77.1 points per game the Bears score are 8.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (68.3).
- Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- The Bluejays score 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow (69.8).
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|17-14-0
|14-12
|17-14-0
|Creighton
|14-15-0
|2-2
|12-17-0
Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits
|Baylor
|Creighton
|14-3
|Home Record
|13-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|5-6
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.3
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.5
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
