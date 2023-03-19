The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 121 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 9.5)

Spurs (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (243)



The Hawks (30-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Spurs (29-41-0) this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 10-10 against the spread compared to the 2-1-1 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it less often (55.7% of the time) than San Antonio (57.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 24-16, while the Spurs are 16-51 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio is 24th in the league in points scored (112.6 per game) and worst in points conceded (122.1).

The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27 per game) in 2022-23.

The Spurs make 10.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

San Antonio takes 34.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.4% of San Antonio's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.