The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

The Kentucky Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Kansas State is 21-11-1 ATS this season.

A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this season have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Bookmakers rate Kentucky higher (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Kentucky Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.

With odds of +3000, Kentucky has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Kansas State Wildcats have had the 45th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

