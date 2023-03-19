How to Watch Marquette vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 5:15 PM.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Marquette is 24-4 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 157th.
- The Golden Eagles average 79.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 67.2 the Spartans allow.
- Marquette has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- Michigan State has put together a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 291st.
- The Spartans score an average of 70.3 points per game, the same as the Golden Eagles give up.
- When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 19-7.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- Marquette is putting up 83.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles are ceding 71.1 points per game this year at home, which is 2.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73.7).
- Marquette is making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State is scoring more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69).
- In 2022-23 the Spartans are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).
- Beyond the arc, Michigan State sinks fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UConn
|W 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Xavier
|W 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Vermont
|W 78-61
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|W 72-62
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Nationwide Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.