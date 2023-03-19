The Rice Owls (18-15) will visit the Duquesne Dukes (20-12) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duquesne vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Rice vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duquesne Moneyline Rice Moneyline

Rice vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

Rice has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

The Owls are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Duquesne is 17-15-0 ATS this season.

In the Dukes' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

