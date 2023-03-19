Abou Ousmane and Qua Grant are two players to watch when the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) play at UNT Coliseum on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. North Texas

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+ | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Sam Houston's Last Game

In its previous game, Sam Houston beat Santa Clara on Wednesday, 58-56. Its leading scorer was Grant with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Qua Grant 21 3 6 2 0 3 Kaosi Ezeagu 10 5 0 0 0 0 Kian Scroggins 7 0 0 0 0 0

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Donte Powers is averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Cameron Huefner gives the Bearkats 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Javion May is the Bearkats' top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he contributes 3.9 points and 1.7 assists.

Lamar Wilkerson is putting up 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Sam Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)